Health Tip: Recognizing Prostate Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer among men. And black men are more likely to get the disease, and twice as likely to die from it, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The slow-growing disease often shows few or no symptoms until it's too late. But if symptoms do emerge, they may include:

Difficulty beginning urination.

Weak or interrupted flow of urine.

Frequent urination, especially at night.

Since these symptoms also may be related to other causes, such as an enlarged prostate, men who have these symptoms should see a doctor without delay, the FDA says.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.