Health Tip: Music May Help You Sleep

(HealthDay News) -- Listening to calm, quiet tunes before you hit the pillow may help you sleep better.

Music has a direct effect on the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps your body relax and prepare for sleep, the National Sleep Foundation says.

Music may help slow your heart rate, lower blood pressure, regulate breathing and may trigger muscle relaxation, the foundation says.

Ideal music includes slower tunes of between 60 beats and 80 beats per minute, which may be found among classical, jazz and folk songs.



