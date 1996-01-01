Health Tip: Keep Kids Safe From Fire and Heat

(HealthDay News) -- It's important to teach children from a young age the danger of fire. By setting clear and concise fire-safety rules, you will decrease the likelihood of dangerous burns.
Latest Healthy Kids News
TheU.S. Fire Administration offers these suggestions:
- Keep children at least three feet away from anything hot, such as candles,space heaters and stovetops.
- Keep smoking materials locked up in an out-of-reach place, Never leave cigarette lighters or matches where children can reach them.
- Never play with lighters or matches when you are with children.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Skin Care & Conditions Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.