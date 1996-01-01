home / healthy kids center / healthy kids a-z list / health tip: keep kids safe from fire and heat article

Health Tip: Keep Kids Safe From Fire and Heat

(HealthDay News) -- It's important to teach children from a young age the danger of fire. By setting clear and concise fire-safety rules, you will decrease the likelihood of dangerous burns.

TheU.S. Fire Administration offers these suggestions:

  • Keep children at least three feet away from anything hot, such as candles,space heaters and stovetops.
  • Keep smoking materials locked up in an out-of-reach place, Never leave cigarette lighters or matches where children can reach them.
  • Never play with lighters or matches when you are with children.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

