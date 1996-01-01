Health Tip: Healthy Brain Suggestions

HealthDay News) -- A healthy brain could mean a longer, healthier life, since it's responsible for most everything we do.
A recent advisory from the American Heart Association suggests how to keep your brain active and healthy:
- Exercise more.
- Eat a healthy diet.
- Maintain an ideal body weight.
- Control cholesterol.
- Maintain healthy blood sugar.
- Quit smoking.
