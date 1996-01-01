home / infectious disease center / infectious disease a-z list / health tip: identifying chicken pox article

Health Tip: Identifying Chicken Pox

(HealthDay News) -- While chicken pox is not as common as it used to be, youngsters and unvaccinated adults are still at risk.

The highly contagious disease is caused by the varicella zoster virus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that the first dose of the chicken pox vaccine be given at 12-15 months of age, and a second dose at 4-6 years of age.

The academy says typical symptoms of chickenpox include:

  • Itchy, blistery rash that appears 10 to 21 days after exposure to the virus.
  • Blisters commonly emerge on the torso and scalp, then often spread to the face, arms and legs.
  • Mild fever.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

