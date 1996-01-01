Health Tip: Do You Have Athlete's Foot?

(HealthDay News) -- Athlete's foot is a fungal skin disease that leads to pain and itch, notably between the toes.

The warm, moist and dark environment created by our footwear is an ideal breeding ground for fungus. The germ often lingers on pool decks and in public showers.

The American Podiatric Medical Association says athlete's foot symptoms may include:

Itching and burning between the toes, which may increase as the infection spreads to the rest of the feet.

Scaling and peeling skin.

Swelling of infected areas.

Blisters, which may lead to cracking or peeling skin. When blisters break, small raw areas of tissue are exposed.



