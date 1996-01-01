Hepatitis A Outbreak Declared in Los Angeles County

An outbreak of hepatitis A was declared Tuesday in Los Angeles County.

It's the third region in California this year to experience a significant number of cases of the highly contagious liver disease, the Associated Press reported.

San Diego has had more than 420 cases and 16 deaths since early this year, and Santa Cruz County has had 69 cases since April.

Los Angeles County public health officials declared the outbreak because two of 10 confirmed cases could not be traced back to either San Diego or Santa Cruz, the AP reported.



