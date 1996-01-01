Health Tip: Is Your Baby Teething?

(HealthDay News) -- Most babies are born with 20 teeth below the gum line, but the process of teething typically doesn't start until about 6 months of age.
Most teeth will come in before the child turns one, with the molars coming in by age three.
The American Academy of Dentistry identifies these typical signs of teething:
- Fussiness
- Trouble sleeping
- Irritability
- Loss of appetite
- Drooling more than usual
