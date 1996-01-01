Heath Tip: 10 Mistakes People Make in Food Preparation

(HealthDay News) -- Homemade food should be nutritious and safe. But experts at the foodsafety.org websitecite 10 common food-preparation mistakes:
- Tasting older food to see if it's still good. It's better to be safe and just throw it out.
- Putting cooked meat back on a plate that held raw meat. At the very least, the plate should be washed with hot water and soap. Better yet, use a different plate.
- Thawing food on the counter.
- Washing meat or poultry. This actually may contaminate your sink and counters.
- Letting food cool before putting it in the fridge.
- Eating raw dough, cookie dough, cake batter or other foods with uncooked eggs or uncooked flour
- Marinating meat or seafood on the counter.
- Using raw meat marinade on cooked food.
- Undercooking meat, poultry, seafood or eggs.
- Not washing your hands. When in doubt, wash your hands often and with lots of soapy hot water.
