home / health & living center / nutrition, food & recipes a-z list / 10 mistakes people make in food preparation article

Heath Tip: 10 Mistakes People Make in Food Preparation

View Foods that Lower Your Risk of Osteoporosis Slideshow Pictures

(HealthDay News) -- Homemade food should be nutritious and safe. But experts at the foodsafety.org websitecite 10 common food-preparation mistakes:

  • Tasting older food to see if it's still good. It's better to be safe and just throw it out.
  • Putting cooked meat back on a plate that held raw meat. At the very least, the plate should be washed with hot water and soap. Better yet, use a different plate.
  • Thawing food on the counter.
  • Washing meat or poultry. This actually may contaminate your sink and counters.
  • Letting food cool before putting it in the fridge.
  • Eating raw dough, cookie dough, cake batter or other foods with uncooked eggs or uncooked flour
  • Marinating meat or seafood on the counter.
  • Using raw meat marinade on cooked food.
  • Undercooking meat, poultry, seafood or eggs.
  • Not washing your hands. When in doubt, wash your hands often and with lots of soapy hot water.

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Recipes and Cooking Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors