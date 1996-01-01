Health Tip: Medication Suggestions for Older Adults

(HealthDay News) -- It may be difficult and confusing for older adults to manage an ever-growing list of medications and supplements.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests:
- Take only medications and supplements recommended by your doctor.
- Keep a medication and supplement list, and share this information with all doctors and caregivers.
- Be aware of potential drug/supplement interactions and side effects. If you have a question or are unsure, ask your doctor.
- Review all medications and supplements with your doctor at your annual physical.
