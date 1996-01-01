home / senior health center / senior health a-z list / medication suggestions for older adults article

Health Tip: Medication Suggestions for Older Adults

(HealthDay News) -- It may be difficult and confusing for older adults to manage an ever-growing list of medications and supplements.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests:

  • Take only medications and supplements recommended by your doctor.
  • Keep a medication and supplement list, and share this information with all doctors and caregivers.
  • Be aware of potential drug/supplement interactions and side effects. If you have a question or are unsure, ask your doctor.
  • Review all medications and supplements with your doctor at your annual physical.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

