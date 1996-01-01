Pharmacist Faces Trial Over Deadly U.S. Meningitis Outbreak

A trial is set to begin Tuesday for the supervisory pharmacist at the Massachusetts compounding pharmacy that was linked to a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak caused by contaminated steroids.

The outbreak killed 76 people and sickened hundreds of others. Glenn Chin could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of all counts of second degree murder under federal racketeering law, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors may have a stronger cases against Chin than they did against Barry Cadden, the co-founder of the now-closed New England Compounding Center, according to experts and Chin's defense attorney.

In June, Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges but convicted on conspiracy and fraud charges, and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Chin was in charge of the clean rooms where steroid injections were made and is accused of failing to properly sterilize the drugs. Other charges include conspiracy and mail fraud, the AP reported.



