Pop star Selena Gomez has revealed that she received a new kidney from her best friend earlier this year.

The transplant was necessary due to the 25-year-old singer's lupus. In October 2015, she disclosed her lupus diagnosis and said she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat it, People reported.

In an interview with the magazine, Gomez said the reason she stepped back from her career over the summer was because she was recovering from the kidney transplant.

The kidney was donated by longtime friend Francia Raisa, an actress best known for her role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, People reported.

In August 2016, Gomez took a career break because she was experiencing "anxiety, panic attacks and depression" associated with her lupus diagnosis.



