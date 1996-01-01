Heath Tip: Dining Out If You Have Diabetes

(HealthDay News) -- For people who manage diabetes with insulin, eating out can be a source of stress due to the risks of fluctuating blood sugar.
The American Diabetes Association suggests how to make eating out safer while you're watching your glucose levels:
- Make a reservation for your usual mealtime. If the restaurant doesn't take reservations, avoid crowded restaurants that typically have a long wait, or go earlier.
- Always travel with a few crackers, in case the meal is delayed.
- If your meal is going to be late, eat a fruit orstarchat your usual mealtime. Then eat the full meal at the later hour.
- Talk with your doctor about what to do if you eat meals at varied times.
