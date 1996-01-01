Health Tip: Overcoming the Obesity Epidemic

(HealthDay News) -- Your chances of becoming obese are only made worse if you're a chronic couch potato.
The American Council on Exercise suggests how businesses, governments and communities can promote physical activity:
- Employers should create programs that motivate people to stay moving on the job.
- Physical education programs for grades K-12 should require exercise to be a part of all before-school, after-school and summer programs.
- Governments and businesses should stress opportunities for physical activity, including for people with disabilities.
- Governments should concentrate on funding research into the dangers of physical inactivity.
