Health Tip: Overcoming the Obesity Epidemic

(HealthDay News) -- Your chances of becoming obese are only made worse if you're a chronic couch potato.

The American Council on Exercise suggests how businesses, governments and communities can promote physical activity:

Employers should create programs that motivate people to stay moving on the job.

Physical education programs for grades K-12 should require exercise to be a part of all before-school, after-school and summer programs.

Governments and businesses should stress opportunities for physical activity, including for people with disabilities.

Governments should concentrate on funding research into the dangers of physical inactivity.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.