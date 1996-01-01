Lady Gaga has fibromyalgia, she disclosed on Twitter.

She also said more details about her struggle with the disorder will be revealed in her upcoming Netflix documentary "Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two," CBS News reported.

Fibromyalgia as "a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues," according to the Mayo Clinic.

In her Tweet, Gaga said she has been trying to determine the best ways of dealing with the disorder, and also said she wants to connect with others who have fibromyalgia, CBS News reported.



