Infections Strike Young Heart Surgery Patients in New Orleans

Incision infections have been reported in at least a dozen children who had heart surgery at Children's Hospital New Orleans earlier this year.

The children are receiving intravenous antibiotics and are responding to the treatment, said Dr. John Heaton, the hospital's senior vice president and chief medical officer, the Associated Press reported.

Heaton said the mycobacteria infections were caused by contamination in a machine that regulates a patient's temperature during heart surgery.

Mycobacteria is common in water, soil and dust, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also said contaminated medical devices can cause infections in the skin and soft tissues under the skin, the AP reported.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.