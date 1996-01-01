home / sleep center / sleep a-z list / health tip: treating sleep apnea article

Health Tip: Treating Sleep Apnea

Causes of Fatigue Slideshow Pictures

(HealthDay News) -- There's no routine blood test to detect sleep apnea, and it may well be missed during a routine medical visit.

Latest Sleep News

But left untreated, sleep apnea can raise a person's risk for significant health risks, according to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Those risks include:

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Depression Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Sleep Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors