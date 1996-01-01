Health Tip: Treating Sleep Apnea

(HealthDay News) -- There's no routine blood test to detect sleep apnea, and it may well be missed during a routine medical visit.
But left untreated, sleep apnea can raise a person's risk for significant health risks, according to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Those risks include:
- High blood pressure,heart attack,stroke,obesity anddiabetes.
- Heart failure.
- Heartarrhythmia, the medical term for irregular heartbeat.
- Driving accidents.
