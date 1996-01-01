Getting Physical With a Personal Trainer

FRIDAY, Sept. 8, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- You might think that hiring a personal trainer is a luxury reserved for the rich. But even just a few sessions can add up to big fitness gains and a great return on investment in yourself, according to the American Council on Exercise.

The role of a personal trainer is to improve your level of physical fitness. He or she will assess your abilities and design a program that includes strength, flexibility and cardio work. Balance, coordination and weight loss might be other goals.

Personalized instruction is especially important for beginners in general and those starting strength training, so that you learn proper form from day one and use the appropriate amount of weight for your current condition.

But regardless of your exercise experience level, you'll get the most out of workouts from a personal trainer because they'll be designed to meet your goals efficiently.

Motivation is another benefit of working with personal trainers. They know how to encourage and challenge you on a regular basis. Also, you'll gain educational insights. A trainer will explain why certain exercises work for your body type and show you how to do them correctly.

If money is tight and you can't afford to work out with a trainer on an ongoing basis, hire a pro on a limited basis, to design or refresh a workout plan for you. Aim for at least three sessions to learn correct form, how much weight to lift and how many minutes of cardio are best.

Make sure the trainer you work with is certified by a leading sports fitness organization, such as the American Council on Exercise or the American College of Sports Medicine.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.