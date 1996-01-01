Health Tip: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

(HealthDay News) -- More than 400,000 Americans get sick every year from antibiotic-resistant foodborne bacteria, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

These infections, which resist the effects of antibiotics, are harder to treat and often lead to more severe illness.

The CDC suggests how to protect yourself and your family from bacteria:

Take antibioticsonly when needed.

Use a food thermometer to ensure that foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature: 145 degrees F for whole beef, pork, lamb, and veal; 160 degrees F for ground meats; and 165 degrees F for all poultry.

Wash your hands after touching raw meat, poultry, and seafood. Also wash your work surfaces, cutting boards, utensils, and grill before and after cooking.

Keep your refrigerator below 40 degrees F, and refrigerate foods within one hour of cooking.

Germs from raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs can spread to produce and ready-to-eat foods unless you keep them separate.

Wash your handsafter contact with poop, animals or animal environments.



