home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: antibiotic-resistant bacteria article

Health Tip: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Bacterial Infections 101 Pictures Slideshow

(HealthDay News) -- More than 400,000 Americans get sick every year from antibiotic-resistant foodborne bacteria, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

These infections, which resist the effects of antibiotics, are harder to treat and often lead to more severe illness.

Latest Prevention & Wellness News

The CDC suggests how to protect yourself and your family from bacteria:

  • Take antibioticsonly when needed.
  • Use a food thermometer to ensure that foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature: 145 degrees F for whole beef, pork, lamb, and veal; 160 degrees F for ground meats; and 165 degrees F for all poultry.
  • Wash your hands after touching raw meat, poultry, and seafood. Also wash your work surfaces, cutting boards, utensils, and grill before and after cooking.
  • Keep your refrigerator below 40 degrees F, and refrigerate foods within one hour of cooking.
  • Germs from raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs can spread to produce and ready-to-eat foods unless you keep them separate.
  • Wash your handsafter contact with poop, animals or animal environments.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

From WebMD Logo

Infectious Disease Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors