Health Tip: Symptoms of Sinus Infection

(HealthDay News) -- A sinus infection may be caused by bacteria, viruses or even fungi. Treatment depends on the type of infection, so you should see your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment options.
Here are common symptoms of a sinus infection, courtesy of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases:
- Headache, particularly first thing in the morning.
- Pain in the forehead, jaw, teeth and cheeks, or between the eyes.
- Swollen or inflamed tear ducts, eyelids, and other tissues surrounding the eyes.
- Congestion, sore throat, neck pain or cough.
- Fever.
- Weakness and fatigue.
