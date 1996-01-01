Health Tip: Keep Up on Car Recalls

(HealthDay News) -- Got an older car?

If so, you're much less likely to keep up with the latest manufacturer recalls than people who drive newer cars, the National Safety Council says.

Drivers of cars older than five years have a 44 percent compliance rate for bringing their cars in for a recall, as compared to 83 percent for drivers of newer cars.

About 53 million vehicles are on the road with unresolved recall issues, the council says.

Visit checktoprotect.org to learn more.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.