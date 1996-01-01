Medicine's Highest Awards Go to Planned Parenthood, HPV Researchers

Planned Parenthood and two U.S. National Cancer Institute researchers are among the recipients of one of the most prestigious awards in medicine.

The Lasker Awards are given for major advances in the prevention and treatment of disease and are sometimes referred to as "America's Nobels," according to the Washington Post.

This year's recipients include two National Cancer Institute scientists whose research led to the development of vaccines that prevent cervical cancer. Another recipient is Planned Parenthood for providing "essential health services and reproductive care" to millions of women, the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation announced Wednesday.

President Donald Trump and top congressional Republicans want to end all federal funding to Planned Parenthood, which is the nation's largest abortion provider. The group is already forbidden from using federal dollars for abortions, the Post reported.

Another recipient this year is a scientist at the University of Basel in Switzerland who uncovered the role of certain proteins in controlling cell growth. The research "broadened our understanding of the fundamental mechanisms that underlie growth, development and aging," according to the foundation.



