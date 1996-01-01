Health Tip: Food Safety for College Students
Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News
(HealthDay News) -- As college kids head back to campus, it's important to keep them aware of food safety.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services offers these suggestions to thwart food-borne illness:
- Wash hands and surfaces often. Travel with hand sanitizer to outdoor events, such as tailgates, when you'll be eating outside.
- Don't combine foods or use the same plates with raw meat, poultry, eggs or seafood and other foods.
- Use a meat thermometer to ensure that foods susceptible to contamination are cooked to the right temperature.
- Do not leave food at room temperature for more than two hours. Use an insulated thermos if you're taking raw or cooked food on the go.
-- Ann Kent
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.