home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: food safety for college students article

Health Tip: Food Safety for College Students

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

(HealthDay News) -- As college kids head back to campus, it's important to keep them aware of food safety.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services offers these suggestions to thwart food-borne illness:

  • Wash hands and surfaces often. Travel with hand sanitizer to outdoor events, such as tailgates, when you'll be eating outside.
  • Don't combine foods or use the same plates with raw meat, poultry, eggs or seafood and other foods.
  • Use a meat thermometer to ensure that foods susceptible to contamination are cooked to the right temperature.
  • Do not leave food at room temperature for more than two hours. Use an insulated thermos if you're taking raw or cooked food on the go.

-- Ann Kent

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors