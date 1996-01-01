Health Tip: Food Safety for College Students

(HealthDay News) -- As college kids head back to campus, it's important to keep them aware of food safety.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services offers these suggestions to thwart food-borne illness:

Wash hands and surfaces often. Travel with hand sanitizer to outdoor events, such as tailgates, when you'll be eating outside.

Don't combine foods or use the same plates with raw meat, poultry, eggs or seafood and other foods.

Use a meat thermometer to ensure that foods susceptible to contamination are cooked to the right temperature.

Do not leave food at room temperature for more than two hours. Use an insulated thermos if you're taking raw or cooked food on the go.

-- Ann Kent



