Health Tip: Stay Safe During a Lightning Storm
(HealthDay News) -- Thunder and lightning storms are a fixture of summer's heat and humidity.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests how to stay safe when lightning is near:
- As soon as you hear thunder, go inside, preferably in a safe building.
- After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors.
- If you cannot find shelter, remain as low to the ground in a crouching position with as little of your body touching the ground as possible.
- Do not go near water during a thunderstorm, because lightning can travel through plumbing.
- Do not use electronic equipment, because lightning can travel through electrical systems.
- Corded phones should not be used during a thunderstorm, but cordless or cellular phones are safe.
- Avoid direct contact with concrete floors and walls, because lightning can travel through metal wires or girders embedded in concrete.
