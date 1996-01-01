home > health & living center > prevention & wellness a-z list > health tip: stay safe during a lightning storm article

Health Tip: Stay Safe During a Lightning Storm

(HealthDay News) -- Thunder and lightning storms are a fixture of summer's heat and humidity.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests how to stay safe when lightning is near:

  • As soon as you hear thunder, go inside, preferably in a safe building.
  • After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors.
  • If you cannot find shelter, remain as low to the ground in a crouching position with as little of your body touching the ground as possible.
  • Do not go near water during a thunderstorm, because lightning can travel through plumbing.
  • Do not use electronic equipment, because lightning can travel through electrical systems.
  • Corded phones should not be used during a thunderstorm, but cordless or cellular phones are safe.
  • Avoid direct contact with concrete floors and walls, because lightning can travel through metal wires or girders embedded in concrete.

-- Ann Kent

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

