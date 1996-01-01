Health Tip: Identify Bullying
(HealthDay News) -- As the school year starts, it is important for parents to recognize the signs of bullying.
Stopbullying.gov offers these suggestions for parents withschool-age children:
- Recognize the warning signs that your child is involved in bullying.Whether your child is being bullied or is bullying, it's important to discuss the issue with your child.
- Learnwhat bullying isandwhat it is not. Some behaviors that look like bullying may be just as serious, but may require different a response.
- Identify the type of bullying that's occurring. Cyberbullying requires a different strategy than face-to-face bullying.
- If you suspect bullying has occurred, find out exactly what happenedso you can communicate with the child's school.
- Research and understand state and federal anti-bullying laws.
- If you need assistance,contact stopbullying.org.
-- Ann Kent
