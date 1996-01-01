home > infectious disease center > infectious disease a-z list > fda oks new antibacterial drug article

FDA OKs New Antibacterial Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday gave its approval to Vabomere, a new intravenous bacteria-fighting drug for people with "complicated" urinary tract infections. Those UTIs include a kidney infection known as pyelonephritis, which is caused by specific bacteria, the FDA said in a statement.

Vabomere contains two agents: meropenem, an antibacterial; and vaborbactam, which curbs certain "resistance mechanisms" that bacteria use to thwart medicines.

Vabomere's safety and effectiveness was tested in a clinical trial involving 545 adults with complicated UTIs, the FDA said. At the end of treatment, about 98 percent of patients who got the drug had either a cure or an improvement, compared to 94 percent who took another therapy, piperacillin/tazobactam.

The most common adverse reactions with Vabomere were headaches, reaction at the site of IV infusion, and diarrhea. The drug also comes with a risk for serious allergic reactions and seizures, and shouldn't be used by people with a history of such reactions to a class of drugs called beta-lactams, the FDA noted.

Vabomere is made by Rempex Pharmaceuticals.

