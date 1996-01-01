Health Tip: Back to School for Kids with Asthma
(HealthDay News) -- If your child has asthma, it's important to start the school year with an up-to-date asthma action plan.
The American Lung Association suggests what to do:
- Schedule a check-up with your child's doctor. During the visit, discuss the effectiveness of all asthma meds and doses.
- Make sure the school nurse, teachers, coaches and anyone else who assists with your child's care has a copy of the action plan.
- Assess your child's ability to self-carry medication.
-- Ann Kent
