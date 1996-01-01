home > asthma center > asthma a-z list > health tip: back to school for kids with asthma article

Health Tip: Back to School for Kids with Asthma

(HealthDay News) -- If your child has asthma, it's important to start the school year with an up-to-date asthma action plan.

The American Lung Association suggests what to do:

  • Schedule a check-up with your child's doctor. During the visit, discuss the effectiveness of all asthma meds and doses.
  • Make sure the school nurse, teachers, coaches and anyone else who assists with your child's care has a copy of the action plan.
  • Assess your child's ability to self-carry medication.

-- Ann Kent

