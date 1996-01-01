Health Tip: Back to School for Kids with Asthma

(HealthDay News) -- If your child has asthma, it's important to start the school year with an up-to-date asthma action plan.

The American Lung Association suggests what to do:

Schedule a check-up with your child's doctor. During the visit, discuss the effectiveness of all asthma meds and doses.

Make sure the school nurse, teachers, coaches and anyone else who assists with your child's care has a copy of the action plan.

Assess your child's ability to self-carry medication.

-- Ann Kent



