Hobbies and Your Health

FRIDAY, Aug. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Feeling overwhelmed or stressed? Consider taking up a hobby.

Psychologists say that while you might not always be able to find a job you're passionate about, you can get emotional satisfaction -- and stress relief -- from a hobby you love.

Hobbies can add balance to your life, which is especially important if you have a demanding job, according to research published in the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology. And a hobby can be both exciting and rewarding.

The study also found that enjoying a creative hobby during your personal time can actually boost your productivity and creativity at work. These findings have led some companies to offer creative outlets for employees, like writing workshops and music classes, in much the same way that other employers provide gym memberships.

Whether through work or on your own, take the time to investigate available options.

Are you interested in an artistic pursuit like painting or a handicraft? Or would you love to get outdoors with a sport like golf or tennis? Maybe you'd like to learn a new language and then travel to a country where it's spoken.

Check to see if any of the adult classes offered at a nearby college appeal to you. For more ideas, browse through a book or crafts store or look up community-based organizations that could use a helping hand. There's no end to the choices.

Just remember that the goal is to have fun and expand your horizons. So it's OK to try a few possibilities before you get fully immersed in one or two.



