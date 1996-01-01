|
Health Tip: Risk Factors for Prediabetes
(HealthDay News) -- Prediabetes is characterized by elevated blood sugar that's not high enough to represent type 2 diabetes. But it does mean you're more likely than the average person to progress to full-blown diabetes.
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) says risk factors for prediabetes include:
Progression to full-blown diabetes isn't inevitable, the ADA says, suggesting you can lessen your risk by exercising regularly, quitting smoking and losing any extra weight.
-- Ann Kent