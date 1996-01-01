home > health & living center > prevention & wellness a-z list > health tip: camping and cooking outdoors article

Health Tip: Camping and Cooking Outdoors

(HealthDay News) -- Anyone preparing for a camping trip that involves outdoor cooking should include a meat thermometer with their camping gear, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says on its foodsafety.gov website.

Outdoor cooking is a prime breeding environment for harmful bacteria such as salmonella and E. coli. But cooking food to the right internal temperature can help thwart these dangerous germs.

The agency suggests:

  • Cook all raw beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops and roasts to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Cook all poultry, hot dogs and any leftover food to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Allow meat to sit for three minutes before carving or eating.
  • Be sure to clean the meat thermometer between uses.

-- Ann Kent

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
