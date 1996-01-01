|
Health Tip: Camping and Cooking Outdoors
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
(HealthDay News) -- Anyone preparing for a camping trip that involves outdoor cooking should include a meat thermometer with their camping gear, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says on its foodsafety.gov website.
Outdoor cooking is a prime breeding environment for harmful bacteria such as salmonella and E. coli. But cooking food to the right internal temperature can help thwart these dangerous germs.
The agency suggests:
-- Ann Kent