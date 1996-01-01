Health Tip: Camping and Cooking Outdoors

(HealthDay News) -- Anyone preparing for a camping trip that involves outdoor cooking should include a meat thermometer with their camping gear, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says on its foodsafety.gov website.

Outdoor cooking is a prime breeding environment for harmful bacteria such as salmonella and E. coli. But cooking food to the right internal temperature can help thwart these dangerous germs.

The agency suggests:

Cook all raw beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops and roasts to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cook all poultry, hot dogs and any leftover food to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Allow meat to sit for three minutes before carving or eating.

Be sure to clean the meat thermometer between uses.

-- Ann Kent



