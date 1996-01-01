home > neurology center > neurology a-z list > health tip: avoid motion sickness article

Health Tip: Avoid Motion Sickness

(HealthDay News) -- Motion sickness is a common byproduct of summer travel. But with some preparation, it can be prevented.

"Motion sickness occurs when the brain receives conflicting signals from the motion-sensing parts of the body: the inner ears, the eyes, and nerves in the extremities," the American Academy of Pediatrics says on its healthychildren.org website.

The primary symptoms are dizziness and an upset stomach that may lead to vomiting.

Here's what you can do to help prevent motion sickness, the academy says:

  • Do not travel on an empty stomach. Eat a small snack to relieve hunger.
  • Avoid dairy or anything heavy. Instead, opt for crackers or something light.
  • Distract yourself by talking or listening to music.
  • Focus on the horizon outside the car.
  • Avoid books, iPads and other mobile devices while the car is moving.
  • Medications such as Dramamine may ease dizziness and nausea, but they may have side effects such as dry mouth and drowsiness.

-- Ann Kent

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

