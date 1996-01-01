Health Tip: Get Moving and Stay Active
(HealthDay News) -- The American Heart Association recommends exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. Walking is one of the easiest ways to improve heart health, but there are other ways to stay fit at home.
Here are the association's suggestions:
- Do housework yourself instead of hiring someone else.
- Work in the garden or mow the grass. Using a riding mower doesn't count.
- Go for a short walk before breakfast or after dinner. Work up to a walk of 30 minutes.
- Walk or bike to the corner store instead of driving.
- When watching TV, sit up instead of lying on the sofa. Better yet, spend a few minutes pedaling on your stationary bike.
- Stand up while talking on the phone.
- Walk the dog.
- Park farther away at the shopping mall.
- Keep exercise equipment working, and use it.
-- Ann Kent
