Health Tip: Get Moving and Stay Active

(HealthDay News) -- The American Heart Association recommends exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. Walking is one of the easiest ways to improve heart health, but there are other ways to stay fit at home.

Here are the association's suggestions:

  • Do housework yourself instead of hiring someone else.
  • Work in the garden or mow the grass. Using a riding mower doesn't count.
  • Go for a short walk before breakfast or after dinner. Work up to a walk of 30 minutes.
  • Walk or bike to the corner store instead of driving.
  • When watching TV, sit up instead of lying on the sofa. Better yet, spend a few minutes pedaling on your stationary bike.
  • Stand up while talking on the phone.
  • Walk the dog.
  • Park farther away at the shopping mall.
  • Keep exercise equipment working, and use it.

-- Ann Kent

