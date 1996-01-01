Health Tip: Get Moving and Stay Active

(HealthDay News) -- The American Heart Association recommends exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. Walking is one of the easiest ways to improve heart health, but there are other ways to stay fit at home.

Here are the association's suggestions:

Do housework yourself instead of hiring someone else.

Work in the garden or mow the grass. Using a riding mower doesn't count.

Go for a short walk before breakfast or after dinner. Work up to a walk of 30 minutes.

Walk or bike to the corner store instead of driving.

When watching TV, sit up instead of lying on the sofa. Better yet, spend a few minutes pedaling on your stationary bike.

Stand up while talking on the phone.

Walk the dog.

Park farther away at the shopping mall.

Keep exercise equipment working, and use it.

-- Ann Kent



