Health Tip: Heat and the Elderly
(HealthDay News) -- People 65 and older are more likely than younger people to have heat-related illness. Older people often have trouble regulating body temperature due to a chronic medical condition or use of certain prescription drugs.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:
- Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home doesn't have air conditioning, locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.
- Do not rely on a fan to cool you when it's really hot outside.
- Drink more water than usual, and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink.
- If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink, ask the doctor how much you should drink during hot weather.
- Don't use the stove or oven to cook. It will make your home hotter.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Take cool showers or baths.
- Do not perform very strenuous activities, and get plenty of rest.
- Check on a friend or neighbor, and have someone do the same for you.
