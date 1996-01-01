home > senior health center > senior health a-z list > health tip: heat and the elderly article

Health Tip: Heat and the Elderly

Latest Senior Health News

(HealthDay News) -- People 65 and older are more likely than younger people to have heat-related illness. Older people often have trouble regulating body temperature due to a chronic medical condition or use of certain prescription drugs.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:

  • Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home doesn't have air conditioning, locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.
  • Do not rely on a fan to cool you when it's really hot outside.
  • Drink more water than usual, and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink.
  • If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink, ask the doctor how much you should drink during hot weather.
  • Don't use the stove or oven to cook. It will make your home hotter.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Take cool showers or baths.
  • Do not perform very strenuous activities, and get plenty of rest.
  • Check on a friend or neighbor, and have someone do the same for you.

-- Ann Kent

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Senior Health Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest senior health-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Senior Health Report when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Aging Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors