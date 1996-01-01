home > allergies center > allergies a-z list > epipen maker settles government lawsuit article

EpiPen Maker Settles Government Lawsuit for $465 Million

Latest Allergies News

The maker of EpiPen has agreed to pay the federal government $465 million to settle claims that it overbilled Medicaid for a decade.

This is not the first settlement that Mylan Inc. has made with the federal government: In 2009, the company did the same in a suit that said Mylan had allegedly overcharged the government for its severe allergy attack rescue device, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The new case claimed Mylan paid rebates that were too low to Medicaid, by classifying its brand name product as a generic, which requires lower rebates, the newspaper said.

The practice came to the attention of the U.S. Justice Department after Sanofi Inc., which makes a rival product to the EpiPen, alerted government officials, the AP reported.

In 2015, Sanofi recalled nearly 500,000 of its devices from the market, because some did not administer the correct dose to reverse a severe allergic attack, the newspaper said.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Allergy and Asthma Newsletter

Let MedicineNet deliver FREE to your inbox the latest updates and information on allergies and asthma.

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Allergies Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors