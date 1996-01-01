Health Tip: Food Prep 101
(HealthDay News) -- Nothing chases away the college-cafeteria blues faster than preparing your own food. But make sure you handle it properly to avoid getting you and your roomies sick.
The foodsafety.gov website suggests:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and hot water.
- Clean all surfaces thoroughly before putting food on them.
- Avoid using the same cutting board and utensils for more than one food.
- Cook all foods to the proper temperature. Use a cooking thermometer to make sure.
- Don't leave food -- raw or cooked -- out of the refrigerator for long periods.
-- Susannah Jones
