home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: food prep 101 article

Health Tip: Food Prep 101

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

(HealthDay News) -- Nothing chases away the college-cafeteria blues faster than preparing your own food. But make sure you handle it properly to avoid getting you and your roomies sick.

The foodsafety.gov website suggests:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and hot water.
  • Clean all surfaces thoroughly before putting food on them.
  • Avoid using the same cutting board and utensils for more than one food.
  • Cook all foods to the proper temperature. Use a cooking thermometer to make sure.
  • Don't leave food -- raw or cooked -- out of the refrigerator for long periods.

-- Susannah Jones

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors