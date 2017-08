Health Tip: Recognize Youth Violence

(HealthDay News) -- The upcoming school year casts a spotlight over the longstanding problem of youth violence, most commonly bullying. Its effects can last well into adulthood.

Parents should keep a watchful eye out for the potential symptoms of youth violence, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The agency offers this list of possible warning signs that a child is a victim, perpetrator or both:

Avoiding school

Social withdrawal

Falling grades

Feelings of helplessness or hopelessness

Unexplained bruises, cuts and scrapes

Difficulty sleeping

Disregard for others

Excessive boasting



