Choosing a Gym: Exercise Your Options
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- There's more to choosing a gym than just a low membership cost or lots of fancy equipment.
Get the answers to the following questions to find the right one for you.
First, see if there are enough cardio and strength-training options to meet both of these key health goals, suggest the experts at the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). Ask if the facility has both the types of equipment and the classes you like. If, for example, Pilates is at the top of your wishlist, but isn't offered, it's not a good match.
Gym Checklist:
Expert supervision enhances the health benefits of exercise, so make sure the staff has appropriate training as well as certification from an organization like ACSM or the American Council on Exercise. Also ask if they'll tailor a program to your unique needs.
Better Gym Offerings:
Practical considerations count, too. Studies show you're more likely to go to a gym that's convenient, either near your home or work. Check it out during the hours you're most likely to use it to see what the wait times are for machines and how crowded classes are.
Practical Considerations:
Finally, before signing up, be sure to read any contract carefully. Get an explanation of all fees and ask whether you can opt out if the gym doesn't live up to your expectations.