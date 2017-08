Health Tip: Food for Fido

(HealthDay News) -- It may be difficult to resist those sad doggy eyes when they beg for a scrap from the family dinner table.

But animal experts at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say foods you eat aren't necessarily good for Fido.

The agency warns against giving dogs:

Grapes or raisins.

Chives, onions or garlic.

Chocolate.

Salty or fatty foods.

Moldy or spoiled foods.

-- Susannah Jones



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.