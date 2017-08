Health Tip: Sleepiness on the Job

(HealthDay News) -- About 13 percent of all accidents that happen at the workplace are related to being sleepy on the job, the National Safety Council says.

Some 97 percent of workers have at least one risk factor for workplace fatigue and four of 10 workers simply don't get enough sleep, according to the council.

The council says here's what you can do to avoid becoming another statistic:

Get at least eight hours of sleep each night.

Get tested for sleeping disorders, such as sleep apnea.

If you work nights, stick to the same sleep schedule even on your days off.

If you sleep during the day, use blackout curtains to keep the bedroom dark.

-- Susannah Jones



