Health Tip: The Facts About Fat

(HealthDay News) -- Not all fat should be cut from our diets, the American Heart Association says.

Some fats are actually good for you and should be included in a healthy meal plan, the AHA says. These include polysaturated and monosaturated fats, such as those found in avocados and salmon, which can help lower "bad" cholesterol and triglycerides.

On the other hand, you should limit eating "saturated" fats, such as those found in cheese, butter and heavy cream. These fats increase your risk of heart disease and can raise "bad" cholesterol in your blood.

Then there are those fats that you should avoid altogether: artificial trans fats, hydrogenated oils and tropical oils. Found primarily in some baked goods, they are even more likely than saturated fats to raise your "bad" cholesterol and boost your chances of developing heart disease.

-- Susannah Jones



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





