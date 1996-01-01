home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: the facts about fat article

Health Tip: The Facts About Fat

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

(HealthDay News) -- Not all fat should be cut from our diets, the American Heart Association says.

Some fats are actually good for you and should be included in a healthy meal plan, the AHA says. These include polysaturated and monosaturated fats, such as those found in avocados and salmon, which can help lower "bad" cholesterol and triglycerides.

On the other hand, you should limit eating "saturated" fats, such as those found in cheese, butter and heavy cream. These fats increase your risk of heart disease and can raise "bad" cholesterol in your blood.

Then there are those fats that you should avoid altogether: artificial trans fats, hydrogenated oils and tropical oils. Found primarily in some baked goods, they are even more likely than saturated fats to raise your "bad" cholesterol and boost your chances of developing heart disease.

-- Susannah Jones

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors