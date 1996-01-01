home > cancer center > cancer a-z list > researchers id genes that cause brain cancer article

Researchers ID Genes in Mice That Cause Aggressive Brain Cancer

News Picture: Researchers ID Genes in Mice That Cause Aggressive Brain Cancer

Latest Cancer News

MONDAY, Aug. 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers say they've identified specific gene combinations that can cause the aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma in mice.

Using new technology that can also identify genetic triggers of other cancers, a Yale University-led team assessed the impact of mutations in more than 1,500 genetic combinations. They reported finding multiple combinations in living mice that could cause glioblastoma.

Two of the mutations could make glioblastoma resistant to chemotherapy -- a finding that could help doctors tailor treatments for individual patients, according to the researchers.

"The human cancer genome is now mapped and thousands of new mutations were associated with cancer, but it has been difficult to prove which ones or their combinations actually cause cancer," co-corresponding author Sidi Chen said in a university news release.

"We can also use this information to determine which existing drugs are most likely to have therapeutic value for individual patients, a step towards personalized cancer therapy," Chen added. He is an assistant professor of genetics at the Yale School of Medicine.

Glioblastoma is a hard-to-treat brain cancer. According to the researchers, median survival is 12 to 18 months after diagnosis, meaning half of patients live less time, half more.

It's important to note that research involving animals often doesn't produce the same results in humans.

The study was published Aug. 14 in the journal Neuroscience.

-- Robert Preidt

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: Yale University, news release, Aug. 14, 2017

Cancer Report Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest cancer-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Cancer Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors