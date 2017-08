Health Tip: Apply Bug Spray Properly

(HealthDay News) -- Keeping you and your kids itch-free by applying bug repellant can also keep away nasty mosquito-borne diseases, such as Zika and West Nile.

Here's how to apply bug spray properly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says:

Follow the product label's instructions carefully.

Do not apply bug spray to the eyes, nose or mouth.

Put repellant on your own hands, then apply to a child's face and neck.

Don't use bug spray on an open wound or irritated skin.

Don't use bug spray on babies who are less than 2 months old.

-- Susannah Jones



