Health Tip: Avoid a Sure Way to Ruin Your Vacation

(HealthDay News) -- Many an overseas traveler has had a rumbling stomach and abdominal cramps, two common warning signs of traveler's diarrhea. This pesky and often dangerous menace can spoil a vacation as fast as its symptoms can creep up on you.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests ways to keep traveler's diarrhea at bay:

Drink only bottled beverages, including water. Check to make sure each bottle is properly sealed.

Skip the ice.

Eat only cooked foods that are served hot.

Wash fruit and veggies to be eaten raw in bottled water.

Brush teeth with bottled water.

Keep your hands clean. Wash them well and often.

-- Susannah Jones



