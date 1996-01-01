|
An Expert's Guide to Preventing Food Poisoning
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
SATURDAY, Aug. 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Foodborne illnesses sicken almost 50 million people annually in the United States, according to government statistics.
But many of those episodes could be prevented, and proper sanitation when handling food is the key, says one expert.
"If all of us washed our hands and were careful with food, it would greatly reduce the number of infections we see," said Dr. Ross Rodgers, an emergency medicine physician at Penn State Medical Center.
Rodgers offered these tips in a hospital news release:
When eating out, try to assess the cleanliness of a restaurant.
"If the place seems clean and tidy, they probably follow good practices with their food. If it looks a bit shady, I would move to another place," Rodgers said.
If possible, check the restaurant's health inspection information.
-- Robert Preidt
SOURCE: Penn State, news release, July 2017; Foodsafety.gov