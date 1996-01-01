Contaminated Eggs Distributed in 17 Countries

Contaminated eggs were distributed in 15 European Union members as well as in Switzerland and Hong Kong, EU officials say.

The eggs were treated with a product containing the pesticide Fipronil. Several egg producers in the Netherlands and Belgium are under investigation and some farms in France and Germany have also been blocked, EU trade and agriculture spokesman Daniel Rosario said Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Along with the four nations where the eggs came from, other EU nations that received the contaminated eggs include: Sweden, Britain, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia and Denmark.



