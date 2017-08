Health Tip: Avoiding Animal Bites

(HealthDay News) -- Wild animals seldom bite people unless they are threatened or sick, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Most animal bites are caused by a pet -- yours or someone else's.

To help prevent animal bites, the CDC suggests:

Never pet or feed an animal that you don't know.

If your child is near an animal, watch the child closely.

Spay your dog, which should make the dog less aggressive.

Vaccinate your pets against rabies.

Wear boots and long pants if you're anywhere near poisonous snakes.

