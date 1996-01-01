home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: think smart during a hot spell article

Health Tip: Think Smart During a Hot Spell

(HealthDay News) -- Older adults, young children and people with chronic health problems are considered most at risk of illness during hot weather.

To help you stay cool, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these summer tips:

  • Don't leave anyone -- children, the elderly or pets -- inside a car, even for a few minutes. Even in 70-degree weather, a car can heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly.
  • Limit outdoor activity as much as possible.
  • Stay out of the sun, especially if you're already sunburned. Sunburn impairs the body's ability to ward off heat.
  • Wear light-weight clothing, a hat and sunglasses. Clothing should contain a breathable, tight weave to block the sun's ultraviolet rays.
  • If you don't have air conditioning, avoid aiming a fan directly at you. Hot blowing air tends to dehydrate you faster.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
