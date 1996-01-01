Mexican Papayas Linked to U.S. Salmonella Outbreak

Papayas from a farm in southern Mexico are the cause of a salmonella outbreak in the United States that's sickened 109 people in 16 states, U.S. health officials say.

Thirty-five people have been hospitalized, and one person in New York City died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Associated Press reported.

The outbreak, which began more than two weeks ago, has been traced to papaya from the Carica de Campeche farm in Campeche, Mexico, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm tested positive for five different strains of salmonella bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever, the AP reported.

Since July 21, cases in New York have nearly tripled to 36 and cases in New Jersey have more than doubled to 26. There have been 11 cases in Virginia, seven in Pennsylvania, six in Maryland.

Connecticut and Minnesota have each had four cases, Massachusetts has had three, Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma have each had two cases, and Delaware, Louisiana Michigan and Wisconsin have each one one case.

The FDA said it is working on the outbreak with Mexican food safety officials, the AP reported.



