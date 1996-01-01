|
The Right Shoes Can Help Prevent Falls
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
(HealthDay News) -- Falls are the leading cause of death among people 65 and older, government surveys show. More than 2.8 million adults were treated in the emergency room and 27,000 people died from falls in 2014, the most recent year for which statistics are available.
Wearing the right shoes can help prevent falls, the American Podiatric Association says, suggesting while shopping for shoes you should:
-- Susannah Jones