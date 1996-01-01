The Right Shoes Can Help Prevent Falls

(HealthDay News) -- Falls are the leading cause of death among people 65 and older, government surveys show. More than 2.8 million adults were treated in the emergency room and 27,000 people died from falls in 2014, the most recent year for which statistics are available.

Wearing the right shoes can help prevent falls, the American Podiatric Association says, suggesting while shopping for shoes you should:

Press on the shoes to make sure the heels won't collapse and the shoes won't twist in the middle.

While trying on the shoes, make sure you're wearing the socks you wear most often.

Have your feet measured every time you shop for shoes. Even in mature adults, foot sizes can change frequently.

Buy the shoes only if they feel comfortable and steady.

-- Susannah Jones



