Health Tip: Conserving Water During Drought

(HealthDay News) -- Drought is the most costly and far-reaching extreme weather event, the National Weather Service says, having cost the United States more than $1 billion since 1980.

Here are the agency's suggestions for what you can do to conserve water during a drought:

Don't fill pools, water lawns or leave water running while doing dishes or brushing teeth.

Repair leaky faucets.

Avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily.

Limit time in the shower.

-- Susannah Jones



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.